The Turkish Parliament on Wednesday unanimously adopted a motion condemning Israel’s attack on the Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla Coalition in international waters, calling it a “shameful assault” on humanitarian activists and a violation of international law.

The motion, signed by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, denounced Israel’s actions as “another war crime” and expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza, who have endured what it called “a genocidal campaign by Netanyahu’s government” under months of blockade, famine and bombardment.

The statement described the Global Sumud Flotilla – made up of more than 50 ships and hundreds of activists from 44 countries – as “a powerful voice of humanity” aiming to deliver aid to Gaza and break Israel’s unlawful blockade.

“Israel has once again trampled on international law, attacking the civilian and peaceful Sumud Flotilla in international waters,” it read.

The motion condemned the assault on the vessel Conscience, which carried 21 Turkish citizens, including lawmakers Sema Silkin Ün, Mehmet Atmaca and Necmettin Çalışkan, saying the attack “was in fact a vile strike against the Turkish Parliament itself."

The parliament warned Israel against mistreating any Turkish nationals or lawmakers and demanded their immediate release. “The Turkish Grand National Assembly stands united behind our three deputies, our detained citizens, and all the heroes who set sail to deliver aid to Gaza,” the statement said.

Lawmakers also vowed to pursue legal accountability for Israeli actions in international courts, stressing that the crimes committed against members of the Sumud and Freedom flotillas would not go unpunished.

The motion called on “all parliaments and international parliamentary assemblies” to take a joint stand against Israel’s actions and to ensure continuous, unrestricted humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

“We believe that the brutal attacks by the cruel Israeli administration, which have wounded the conscience of humanity, will continue to draw ever-stronger global outrage,” it concluded. “All obstacles to a free and sovereign Palestine will soon be overcome.”