Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Friday that Türkiye will continue implementing judicial reforms aimed at accelerating court proceedings, improving access to justice and strengthening the country's legal system, following the publication of the 12th Judicial Package in the Official Gazette.

In a post on social media, Gürlek said the government remains committed to advancing reforms under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's vision of making the "Century of Türkiye" also the "Century of Justice."

"We will continue to implement reforms that accelerate the functioning of the judiciary, facilitate citizens' access to justice and strengthen our legal system," Gürlek stressed.

He added that the government is pursuing a legal system based on the rule of law that is reliable, accessible and predictable.

Gürlek thanked the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group, lawmakers from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the government's coalition partner, and everyone who contributed to drafting and passing the legislation.

He also expressed hope that the 12th Judicial Package would benefit the country, the Turkish people and the judiciary.

The legislative package, which includes measures intended to improve the speed, efficiency and effectiveness of judicial services, entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette on Friday.

Among the key provisions, the package introduces a rule limiting the interval between court hearings to a maximum of three months in most cases. It also expands the use of audio and video communication technologies in judicial proceedings, allowing preliminary hearings to be conducted remotely.

The proposal includes measures intended to simplify administrative court procedures and prevent cases from being delayed because of jurisdictional disputes between courts. It also broadens the scope of disputes that can be resolved by a single judge in administrative courts, particularly in cases involving students and public officials.