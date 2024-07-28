Türkiye's unwavering support for Somalia was renewed with new approval from the Turkish Parliament. On Saturday, Parliament approved a presidential motion to deploy the military in Somalia for two years to support security against terrorism and other threats under the Türkiye-Somalia defense cooperation agreement.

The motion, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said Türkiye has been providing training, assistance and advisory support in Somalia for over 10 years to ensure security and stability and to help restructure that country’s defense and security forces to combat terrorism.

The motion highlights that since 2009, the Turkish army has been actively supporting international efforts to combat piracy, armed robbery and maritime terrorism in the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of Somalia (excluding Somali territorial waters), the Arabian Sea and adjacent regions. The support is based on the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Maritime Navigation and the U.N. Security Council resolution of Dec. 16, 2008. The Turkish Parliament most recently extended the mandate on Jan. 17 for another year. The motion notes that Türkiye will command Combined Task Force-151 for the seventh time starting in July. It stressed that despite having adequate personnel and resources, Somali defense and security forces have not reached the desired level due to economic challenges. The Somali government wants to control maritime areas and integrate resources into the economy to enhance the capacity of its security forces and other state institutions.

The goal aligns with the Somali Security Sector Development Plan, which was adopted at the Somalia Security Conference co-hosted by Türkiye in New York on Dec. 12, 2023. The plan aims for Somalia to take full responsibility for its security in the near future.

Türkiye plays an active role in Somalia, from education to finance, through its nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to companies.

Since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the country in 2011, Türkiye has built an 80,000-square-meter (861,112-square-foot) Embassy in Mogadishu, its biggest embassy in Africa. Humanitarian organizations helped avert a famine in 2022 when Somalia witnessed one of the worst droughts in four decades. A pair of Turkish and Somali companies are also building a biogas power plant in Mogadishu, which will be completed by the end of this year.

In February, Somalia's Cabinet approved a defense and economic pact with Türkiye. The 10-year pact was signed by Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler during the former's visit to Türkiye in February. The agreement includes training and equipment for the Somali Navy to help it protect the African country's marine resources and threats such as terrorism and piracy. For Somalia, it will pave the way for more efficient use of its potential economy, from fishing to tourism and energy resources.

Last week, Türkiye and Somalia signed an agreement on hydrocarbon exploration and production, in a ceremony attended by the energy ministers of the two countries in Istanbul.

The motion for military deployment received the backing of some opposition parties, including the Felicity Party (SP). Before the voting at Parliament, SP lawmaker Cemalettin Kani Torun, a former ambassador to Somalia, said they would endorse the motion, citing historic ties between Türkiye and Somalia. Torun told Parliament that Türkiye helped Somalia out of its civil war and that Türkiye's interest in Somalia should not be interpreted as an "imperialistic" ambition. "We have genuine fraternity with Somalia," he said. Torun also lauded the decision for Türkiye to send naval vessels to the region to ensure the safety of oil exploration facilities while he called upon the government to exert caution over what he called a warning by the Somaliland region to prevent Türkiye to enter into its "territorial waters." Selcan Hamşıoğlu, a lawmaker for the opposition Good Party (IP), said at the debate before voting that Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have been a beacon of international security against piracy, smuggling and other illicit acts at sea and would not refrain from playing its part for peace of the region and global peace.

Kamil Aydın, a lawmaker for government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), stated that the motion would prevent a string of terrorist attacks that also dealt a blow to Türkiye's commercial presence in the region and would help the financial improvement of the state of Somalia. Fatih Dönmez, a lawmaker for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said Türkiye continued assisting the Somalian government and army through military training, especially in its fight against the al-Shabab terrorist group. "It is vital to take measures, upon invitation by the federal government of Somalia, against any risk and threats endangering the security of our country and international security, to support Somalia's territorial integrity and national unity, to maintain wider region's stability. Türkiye's support will not delay any primary duties of the Turkish Armed Forces," he assured his fellow lawmakers.