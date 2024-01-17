Turkish lawmakers extended the Turkish naval forces' mandate in the Gulf of Aden, Somalia's territorial waters, the Arabian Sea and adjacent regions for another year on Wednesday.

A presidential decree passed by the country's parliament tells how U.N. Security Council resolutions were taken against piracy and armed robbery in the areas from 2008 to 2021.

"By deploying naval elements of the Turkish Armed Forces, effective measures have been taken to ensure the security of Turkish-flagged and Türkiye-related commercial ships navigating in the region. Active participation has been undertaken in joint operations against maritime piracy, armed robbery, and terrorism at sea, conducted by the international community."

The decree also stressed Türkiye's commitment to enhancing international cooperation in combating maritime piracy and armed robbery.

It stated that Türkiye has consistently supported efforts for this and has actively participated in initiatives within the U.N., NATO, the EU, and the International Maritime Organization.