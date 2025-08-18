The Family and Social Services Ministry has announced that preparations for the 5th National Action Plan on Combating Violence Against Women are in the final stage, marking a new step in Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to confront one of society’s critical issues.

According to the ministry’s written statement, the current 4th National Action Plan, covering the period from 2021 to 2025, is nearing its end. In this context, work that started in January on the new 5th National Action Plan, which will cover 2026 to 2030, is now in its final stage.

Prepared under the coordination of the Directorate General on the Status of Women, the new plan is designed to build on the gains achieved in previous phases. Officials emphasized that the roadmap is being shaped on a scientific basis, with a participatory, innovative and sustainable approach that takes into account both national and international experiences.

During the preparatory phase, the ministry undertook a comprehensive process that included document analysis of 32 countries, reviews of international conventions and the collection of feedback from stakeholders through various surveys. These included a Strategic Stakeholder Survey targeting public institutions, universities, international organizations, and civil society groups, as well as a "personnel opinion survey" focusing on staff working in the field of women’s services across provincial branches.

The findings were further enriched by 28 focus group meetings that involved all service units of the ministry, as well as representatives from other public bodies and international organizations. This allowed officials to gather diverse perspectives on how to strengthen prevention and protection mechanisms in the upcoming period.

In the next stage, a “citizen opinion survey” will be shared with the public to ensure that broader societal views and expectations are reflected in the plan. Insights from documents, surveys and focus groups will then be discussed in specialized commission meetings, shaping the plan’s strategic themes.

The new action plan will officially be launched at an opening event attended by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş. The launch will also feature parallel meetings with representatives from public institutions, academia, civil society and international organizations, highlighting Türkiye’s inclusive approach to policy development.

To ensure that the plan is field-based, needs-oriented and applicable, the ministry will organize Regional Consultation Meetings on women’s services in selected provinces, representing Türkiye’s seven geographical regions. These gatherings are designed to analyze local dynamics, incorporate on-the-ground experiences and align strategic objectives with realities across various parts of the country.

Officials stress that the new action plan will serve as a practical and comprehensive roadmap, designed not only to build on existing achievements but also to respond effectively to emerging challenges in combating violence against women.

By combining scientific research, institutional expertise, and grassroots insights, Türkiye aims to enhance its nationwide framework for prevention, protection, and support mechanisms, establishing a forward-looking agenda for the next five years.

Recently, a parliamentary committee on violence and discrimination against women wrapped up its work and presented a report with suggestions to resolve the matter plaguing the country. The committee’s report, published in May, includes dozens of proposals, including the enactment of new laws, particularly in the area of mental health.

Every year, dozens of women are killed by their spouses, while more are subject to domestic violence across the country. Well-publicized killings of women by their current or ex-husbands or boyfriends drove Parliament to establish a committee to look into the matter.