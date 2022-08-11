The Interior Ministry’s Directorate of Migration has started to grant Crimean Tatar Turks the “Turkish ancestry” status that is also accorded to Meskhetian, Uyghur, Bulgarian and Greek Turks.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), efforts toward this aim started following Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu's statements in June 2022 on granting Crimean Tatars long-term residence permits.

In order for non-Turkish citizens to obtain a long-term residence permit, they are required to reside in Türkiye for eight years without interruption. However, in line with a Migration Policy Board decision dated Feb. 15, 2017, long-term residence permits can be issued to Bulgarian, Greek, Meskhetian and Uyghur Turks without the aforementioned time requirement.

Crimean Tatar Turks coming to Türkiye will be able to obtain long-term residence permits if they meet the necessary conditions and are deemed suitable.

Those who want to take advantage of this right will be able to apply to the provincial directorate of migration administration with the required documents after making an appointment on the "e-ikamet.goc.gov.tr" website.

According to the ministry’s data, while only 5% of foreigners living in Türkiye with a residence permit have a long-term permit, this rate is 75% for those of Turkish ancestry.

So far, 57,000 Bulgarian, Greek, Uyghur and Meskhetian Turks have been granted long-term residence permits. Short-term, family, student and humanitarian residence permits were issued to those who did not prefer a long-term residence permit.

The Department of Turkish and Related Communities, established under the Directorate of Migration Management, carries out studies on Turkish ancestry in Türkiye. In this way, it aims to ensure that the processes for people of Turkish heritage are carried out efficiently and to a certain standard while providing expertise.

In provinces where these communities are concentrated, business and processing are carried out through the working group presidencies established with the "Turkish Nobles Special Office."