Türkiye's Parliament has approved a bill regulating the Turkish Red Crescent's (Kızılay) duties, powers, rights and exemptions, granting it expanded authority in disaster response and humanitarian assistance.

The Turkish Red Crescent Law Proposal was approved by the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament on Thursday.

The law aims to enable Kızılay to carry out its activities more effectively, defining its responsibilities and legal privileges.

It states that the organization's purpose is to meet the needs of people in need without discrimination, in accordance with international law and treaties to which Türkiye is a party, as well as to address the effects of disasters, emergencies and wartime conditions, prevent diseases and improve health conditions.

Under the legislation, Kızılay will be able to access areas where people affected by disasters and humanitarian crises are located, in coordination with relevant public institutions. It will also be authorized to monitor conditions and prepare reports on affected populations.

The organization will be the sole authorized body for receiving and using cash and in-kind assistance sent to Türkiye by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies during both ordinary and extraordinary circumstances.

The law also establishes the organization's rights and exemptions.

During disasters, emergencies and extraordinary periods, first aid services, disaster logistics and temporary shelter products and services produced directly by Kızılay or its subsidiaries and companies in which it holds more than 50% of the capital will be classified as strategic procurement.

Such purchases may be made directly from Kızılay or its majority-owned subsidiaries and companies without being subject to the Public Procurement Law.

Procurement will be conducted through coordination mechanisms and protocols between the relevant ministry and Kızılay, taking into account the scale and urgency of the disaster and the level of need. The process must adhere to principles of transparency, competition, equal treatment, public oversight, timely delivery and efficient use of resources.

During disasters such as fires, floods and earthquakes requiring at least a national-level response, as well as other extraordinary periods, the organization may provide its self-produced first aid, disaster logistics and temporary shelter products and services to private individuals and legal entities only with the knowledge of its Central Board of Directors.

The law also stipulates that Kızılay's principles, founding purpose, duties, organizational structure, membership procedures, governing bodies and budgetary practices will be regulated through its statutes.

The statutes will require presidential approval. In cases not covered by the new legislation, provisions of the Turkish Civil Code, the Law on Associations and other relevant legislation will apply.

An amendment to the Law on Cash Compensation and Pension Allocation also provides for cash compensation for Kızılay personnel directly serving in areas of operation during extraordinary periods, disasters, wars and armed conflicts.