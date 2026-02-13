Parliament has approved a comprehensive amendment to the Highway Traffic Law, significantly increasing penalties for dangerous driving, in a move officials say is aimed at cutting road deaths by half.

The legislation, which enters into force upon publication in the Official Gazette, introduces tougher fines, longer license suspensions and, in some cases, prison sentences for serious violations.

Former Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, who oversaw the preparation of the draft, said the goal is to reduce the annual number of traffic fatalities, currently around 6,000, to below 3,000. He noted that despite a sharp rise in inspections last year, authorities were only able to prevent 197 deaths.

In 2024, Türkiye recorded 385,000 injury-related traffic accidents, and inspections in residential areas will be further increased, Yerlikaya said.

Penalties for speeding, red lights

Under the new rules, drivers exceeding urban speed limits face immediate license suspensions of at least one month. In residential zones, those driving 46-55 kph (29-34 mph) over the limit will lose their licenses for 30 days, 56-65 kph over for 60 days, and 66 kph or more over for 90 days.

In school and hospital zones, where the speed limit is 30 kph, drivers clocked at 76 kph will face a 30-day suspension; at 86 kph, 60 days; and at 96 kph or more, 90 days.

Running a red light six times in one year will result in permanent revocation of a driver’s license. Drivers who cause accidents by running red lights will face a 60-day suspension and must undergo a psychotechnical evaluation before regaining their licenses.

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident involving injury or death without police permission will carry a prison sentence of one to three years.

Heavy fines, vehicle impoundments

The law imposes a TL 140,000 (approximately $4,375) fine on drivers who alter license plates to make them unreadable, along with a 30-day vehicle impoundment. Failing to yield to vehicles with the right of way carries a TL 15,000 fine.

Drivers who do not give way to ambulances, fire trucks or rescue vehicles face a TL 46,000 fine and a 30-day license suspension. Using a mobile phone while driving carries a TL 5,000 fine, rising to TL 10,000 for repeat offenses; a third violation will result in a one-month suspension.

Manufacturing, importing or possessing devices that detect speed enforcement systems is also banned. Producers face fines of TL 370,000, while vehicle owners found with such devices face TL 185,000 penalties.

Aggressive driving, including persistently tailgating or exiting a vehicle to confront another driver, will be punished with fines of up to TL 180,000, a 60-day license revocation and possible vehicle impoundment. In certain cases, reinstatement will require a psychotechnical report.

Drivers who organize races face a TL 46,000 fine and a two-year license revocation.

Focus on motorcycles

The legislation also addresses risks posed by motorcycles, which authorities say are involved in two out of every three at-fault accidents. Türkiye’s motorcycle fleet is expected to exceed 7 million this year, accounting for one in five vehicles on the road.

Officials said the sweeping reforms reflect a determination to protect public safety and strengthen enforcement against behavior that endangers lives on the country’s roads.