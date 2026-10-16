The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is preparing a judicial reform package that would introduce time limits on alimony payments following a Constitutional Court ruling on indefinite alimony.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA), lawmakers are drafting the 13th Judicial Package under the leadership of Abdullah Güler, the party’s parliamentary group chair. The bill is expected to be submitted to Parliament in the coming days.

The proposed amendment to Article 175 of the Turkish Civil Code would remove the word “indefinitely” from the provision governing alimony for spouses who cannot support themselves financially.

Under the draft, judges would determine alimony periods based on factors including the length of the marriage, the recipient spouse’s age, education and health, their ability to meet their own financial needs, and the impact of payments on the paying spouse’s post-divorce life.

The period would be at least three years and could not exceed half the length of the marriage. However, judges could order longer payments if the recipient cannot work because of a wrongful act by the paying spouse or is older and lacks a regular income due to the length of the marriage.

The proposed rules would also apply to pending cases and existing alimony awards, with transitional provisions determining when payment obligations would end under the new system.

The package would also restrict appeals in divorce proceedings. Decisions rejecting appeals on the merits in cases involving divorce, child custody, alimony and compensation would generally become ineligible for further appeal to the Court of Cassation.

However, further appeals would remain possible when first-instance courts and regional appellate courts issue conflicting decisions.

The changes aim to protect the right to a fair trial while ensuring that divorce cases are concluded within a reasonable time.