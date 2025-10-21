Türkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday that a new 36-article traffic law increasing penalties for violations will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, as part of efforts to improve road safety and reduce fatalities.

Speaking to media representatives in Ankara, Yerlikaya said the bill aims to prevent accidents, minimize loss of life, and build a lasting “traffic culture.” He stressed that deterrence is “the cornerstone of traffic safety,” describing the new fine system as a tool not only for punishment but as a multilayered mechanism that builds a culture of safe living within society.

Yerlikaya noted that traffic fines are not merely a sanction but also a strategic tool:

“There is a direct and strong relationship between deterrence and traffic fines. An effective and fair penalty system increases individuals’ respect for the rules, positively changes driver habits, raises public awareness and most importantly, reduces loss of life.’’

Emphasizing the public requirements on this law, the minister noted that, “there is no social resistance to this proposal. Public surveys show more than 85% support for stricter traffic rules and effective enforcement. People want safer roads and compliance.”

Under the proposed law, fines will be sharply increased. Drifting on the road will bring a TL 140,000 ($3,336) fine and 60-day license suspension, using a mobile phone while driving will incur a TL 5,000 fine; TL 10,000 for the second offense and TL 20,000 for the third within the same year, along with a 30-day license suspension, driving under the influence of alcohol will be fined TL 25,000 and a six-month license suspension for the first offense while ignoring police’s ‘’stop’’ order will result in a TL 200,000 penalty.

Running a red light will cost TL 5,000 for the first offense, TL 10,000 for the second. In addition, those who promote traffic violations on social media will face a TL 25,000 lira fine. Promoting traffic violations on social media will also be fined 25,000 liras and not wearing a seat belt will result in a TL 2,500 lira fine.

Minister Yerlikaya also expressed that they have developed two new applications and will share them with the public soon:

“We will make an application about radar. When a driver enters the route, he will follow the system before setting out, and he will see how many radar inspections there are on the road; however, he will not know their exact locations. The other one is the ‘Necessary Action Taken’ application which we have obtained its patent. There will be two sections on the screen related to traffic and public safety. Citizens will take photos or videos of negative situations they see in traffic or in their surroundings related to public safety and send them to us from there, and we will take the necessary precautions.”