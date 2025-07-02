Türkiye’s Parliament has adopted its first-ever Climate Law, introducing a wide-ranging legal framework to combat climate change, establish a national Emissions Trading System (ETS), and reinforce the authority of the Climate Change Directorate in enforcing environmental regulations.

Under the new law, companies that fall under the ETS scope will be required to obtain greenhouse gas emission permits within three years of the regulation’s entry into force. During the transition period, these businesses will be considered to have temporary emission permits. The Climate Change Presidency will also have the authority to extend this period by up to two years if necessary.

The law empowers the Climate Change Presidency to monitor compliance, issue administrative sanctions, and coordinate inspections, which may be carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. Institutions and businesses must provide inspectors with access and documentation when requested.

Administrative fines and enforcement actions will be governed under the framework of the Misdemeanors Law. The Presidency will also be authorized to set the implementation procedures for the regulation, unless otherwise stated.

A significant amendment was made to the Environment Law, granting the Climate Change Directorate the authority to inspect adherence to its provisions. Previously established fines for violations related to greenhouse gas tracking have been repealed and will now fall under the scope of the new legislation.

The law also introduces a pilot phase for the ETS before its full implementation. The Carbon Market Board will determine the scope, duration, and procedures of this phase in consultation with relevant institutions and civil society groups. During the pilot period, fines for non-compliance will be reduced by 80%.

Failure to register climate projects in the national carbon credit registry by the deadlines set by the Climate Change Presidency will result in administrative fines of 120,000 Turkish liras. Deadlines will be officially announced on the Presidency’s website.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) will oversee ETS-related activities within the energy market. New provisions added to the Electricity Market Law authorize fines of up to 2 million liras for individuals and up to 20 million liras for legal entities involved in manipulative market behavior. If financial gain or damage is proven, fines must be at least twice the benefit gained or loss caused.

Climate-related planning and regulatory adjustments required by the law must be completed by Dec. 31, 2027. This deadline may be extended by up to one year by presidential decree. Similarly, local climate action plans must also be prepared by the end of 2027, with possible extensions granted by the Environment Ministry.

Following the law’s passage, Deputy Speaker Celal Adan adjourned the session until 2 p.m. Thursday.