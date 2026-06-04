Türkiye's Constitutional Court on Thursday annulled a provision of the Civil Code that allows indefinite alimony payments following divorce, paving the way for a new legal framework on spousal support.

The court ruled by majority vote to strike down the provision contained in Article 175 of the Turkish Civil Code, which grants a spouse who would fall into poverty due to divorce the right to request alimony from the other party on an indefinite basis.

According to the ruling, the annulment will take effect nine months after its publication, giving lawmakers time to prepare a replacement regulation.

The decision came after the Antalya 12th Family Court applied to the Constitutional Court seeking the cancellation of the provision's indefinite duration requirement.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek welcomed the ruling, describing it as an important step toward ensuring fairness and justice in family law.

"We consider the Constitutional Court's annulment decision regarding the 'indefinite alimony' provision in the Turkish Civil Code to be extremely valuable in terms of justice and equity," Gürlek said in a statement on social media.

Gürlek said the government had already been working on possible reforms as part of a broader judicial reform package, citing longstanding public demands and concerns raised through legal practice.

He said the government would prepare a new legislative framework that protects the rights of both parties after divorce while preventing individuals from being subjected to what he described as unfair lifelong financial obligations.

Taking into account the transition period granted by the court, Gürlek said the government would submit a new proposal to Parliament that balances social justice, family values and individual rights.