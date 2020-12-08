Warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces claimed late Monday that they have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya.

Turkey is the main foreign backer of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), in the west, which has for years been fighting the putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar-led, eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said that the commercial cargo ship, Mabrouka, had 17 crew, including nine Turkish nationals, and containers that had not yet been inspected. LNA forces stopped it near the eastern port of Derna, he said.

The militia claims the ship entered a prohibited area and did not respond to calls and withdrew to the port of Ras al-Hilal.

He also told the Al-Hadath television channel that the ship was loaded with drugs to be taken to Misrata but entered the forbidden area.

Claiming they made a call to the ship but did not receive a response, Mismari said: "We approached the ship with boats and boarded it"

The captain did not follow the procedures and the ship entered the prohibited area without permission, he said, adding there were no weapons on board.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, the crew is in good condition.

Sources said the procedure has been applied to other ships in the region but no ships have been seized and a penalty was foreseen for entering the wrong area.

The GNA and LNA signed a cease-fire deal in October and the United Nations has been pushing a political dialogue aimed at elections next year as a solution to Libya's long-running conflict.

Libya has been mired in strife since the ouster of late strongman Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

The new government was founded four years later in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement have so far failed due to the military offensive by Haftar.

Since April 2019, Haftar's forces have launched attacks on Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilians. Haftar has the support of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Russia while the U.N.-recognized government is backed by Turkey and Qatar.