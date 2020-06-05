The Libyan army liberated Tarhuna shortly after entering the city center and taking over Al-Dawoon district in the east from the militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

"Our forces are combing the city as no resistance is seen from Haftar's militias after their withdrawal from there," Mustafa al-Majei, a spokesman for the Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation, told Anadolu Agency following the announcement of liberation.

The army noted that they aim to head toward Sirte, Al-Jufra and oil fields in the south.

Al-Majei added that after combing Tarhuna, they will activate the national security directorate in the city along with the other security services there.

"This will take place in coordination with the Interior Ministry," he noted.

Al-Majei had said that there was little resistance by Haftar's militia during the battles and they had expected to liberate the city center "within a few hours."

Shortly after Al Majei's announcement, a military spokesperson told Anadolu Agency that the army has taken over complete control of the city.

Tarhuna was a major focal point for supply lines for Haftar's militias from Al-Jufra Airbase.

The Libyan Army on Thursday announced the complete liberation of the capital Tripoli and that its forces were moving to liberate Tarhuna, the last stronghold for Haftar in western Libya.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital, and recently regained strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase, in a major blow to Haftar's forces.

Meanwhile, warlord Haftar’s militia confirmed their withdrawal from the Libyan capital following the U.N.-recognized government's announcement it is back in full control.

Haftar's spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari claimed their withdrawal was a "humanitarian gesture intended to spare the Libyan people further bloodshed," but a recent report by the Human Rights Watch has shown that their forces plant landmines and other explosives in residential areas they are withdrawing from.

Hundreds have been killed and 200,000 more driven from their homes since Haftar launched his attacks.

The United Nations' Libya mission said Tuesday that after a three-month suspension, the warring parties had agreed to resume cease-fire talks.

A military commission made up of five GNA delegates and five Haftar representatives held talks in February, but the dialogue was suspended.

A January truce brokered by GNA backer Turkey and key Haftar ally Russia has been repeatedly violated.

Haftar is supported by neighboring Egypt and the United Arab Emirates as well as Russia.

Libyans celebrate Tripoli's liberation

Hundreds of people in Libya's capital Tripoli celebrated its complete liberation from the militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The residents gathered late Thursday in the city's Martyrs Square, holding the Libyan flags and banners of victory.

They also chanted slogans like "the blood of the martyrs is not in vain" and other slogans against Haftar.

On Thursday, the Libyan army announced the completion of the liberation of Tripoli, the seat of the internationally recognized government.

On Wednesday, the Libyan Army managed to retake Tripoli International Airport from Haftar's militias.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital, and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna city, in a major blow to Haftar's forces.

Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar's forces.