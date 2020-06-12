The Libyan Army on Thursday arrested 10 militants affiliated with putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar in the outskirts of Tarhuna city.

The militants were arrested during a security operation, the press office of the Libyan government's Burkan al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Army awaits government orders to start an operation to liberate Sirte city from Haftar's militia.

The army's Sirte Jufra Operations Commands asserted its readiness, saying it has received all required reinforcements, ammunition and logistics equipment.

The Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently repelled the 14-month assault. It also regained strategic locations, including al-Watiya air base and the city of Tarhuna.

Following the ouster of late dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a political deal led by the U.N.