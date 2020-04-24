The United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya has rejected the recently launched European Union military operation in the Mediterranean, Al Ahrar TV reported early Friday.

GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj sent a message to the U.N. Security Council saying his country opposes Operation IRINI to monitor the U.N. arms embargo on Libya.

Sarraj said the operation neglected to control the airspace and borders through which arms and ammunition are reaching the illegitimate forces of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya.

He stressed that it is certain, based on reports they have, that weapons and equipment are being provided to support Haftar through Libya's eastern land and air borders.

Operation IRINI was launched by EU foreign ministers' approval on March 31. The mission aims to operate in the air, sea and with satellites to ensure that all countries respect the ban on providing arms to the parties involved in the Libyan conflict. The EU forces will also watch for illegal oil exports, prevent human trafficking and contribute to the training of the local coast guard and navy as a complementary task.

The EU’s previous naval mission, Operation Sophia, was set up after tens of thousands of migrants began attempting potentially perilous crossings of the Mediterranean in 2015 in search of better lives in Europe.

Since the ousting of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

Several U.N.-backed attempts to reach a cease-fire between Libya's two rival forces have failed, and the world body has slammed repeated violations of a 2011 weapons embargo.