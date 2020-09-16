The head of Libya’s United Nations-supported government said Wednesday night that he wants to hand over power to a new administration in October, amid peace talks on ending the country’s yearslong conflict.

Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj said the U.N.-brokered talks between the country’s rival factions have led to a “new preparatory phase” to unify Libyan institutions and prepare for parliamentary and presidential elections.

"I declare my sincere desire to hand over my duties to the next executive authority no later than the end of October," Sarraj said while delivering a speech on state television.

"Hopefully, the dialogue committee will complete its work and choose a new presidential council and prime minister," he added.

Touching on the inter-Libyan dialogue held in the coastal Moroccan city of Bouznika from Sept. 6-10 which brought the rival parties together in the Libyan crisis, Sarraj said, "the latest talks have laid the groundwork for a new process for the unification of state institutions and holding parliamentary and presidential elections."

Sarraj, who arrived in Tripoli on Wednesday after a visit to his close ally Turkey, urged negotiators to quickly name the new administration to “secure a peaceful and smooth transition.”

Last month he called for a cease-fire and the demilitarization of the Sirte and Jufra areas. Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives, which backs putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, supported Sarraj’s proposal for demilitarizating Sirte, but he did not mention Jufra, which includes a vital military air base held by Hafter.

Sarraj, a 60-year-old former architect, was appointed in 2015 to lead the presidential council, created by a political agreement that was signed by Libya’s factions in Skhirat, Morocco.

That agreement, however, failed in its aim of creating a national government in Tripoli and ending the divide between the rival parliaments, governments and military coalitions in Libya, and the conflict morphed into a bloody proxy war.

Turkey supports the U.N.-recognized government in the country, while France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) support warlord Haftar.

Last November, Turkey and Libya signed a security and military cooperation agreement, as well as a maritime agreement.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar's forces.

Since April 2019, Haftar's illegitimate forces have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilians. However, the GNA thwarted a 14-month campaign of Haftar by retaking strategic provinces and clearing southern Tripoli of his militias with the assistance of Turkey.