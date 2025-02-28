The so-called “postmodern coup” of 1997 is fresh in the memories of its victims as some still yearn for full reinstatement of their rights. Bloodless in its nature unlike previous coups, it was as brutal as any, especially for people with a conservative background. Targeted by a secular elite openly threatening the elected government, headscarf-wearing women and girls, young men attending imam-hatip schools that offer additional religious curriculum, and civil servants regularly praying had their careers cut short.

The coup was just part of a process that lingered through the mid-1990s and worsened after it.

Abdullah Ceylan, who chairs Önder, an association of imam-hatip alumni, says the schools had about 600,000 students back then and this number dropped to around 60,000 after the coup. “Middle school section of imam-hatips were shut down and graduates were barred from attending any university they wanted,” Ceylan said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on the anniversary of the coup.

"Despite being a child or young person at that time, you were forced to confront harsh realities. As students, striving to contribute to this country and serving our nation and people, we couldn't understand the treatment we were subjected to," he said.

He emphasized the educational rights denied to students during that time, stating, "You were fighting to make a positive impact on this country, but others disregarded your dreams and trampled on them to continue their own cycles, filling their pockets. Imagine, as a parent, you try to get your child into the education system despite all obstacles, only for others to destroy your child's future, dreams and the future of this country."

The coup’s culmination was a meeting of the National Security Council dominated by powerful generals. A declaration at the meeting called for measures against what they deemed a threat to secular Türkiye, including better implementation of a ban on headscarves at universities and other public institutions. It urged the government to undertake an overhaul of the education system to prevent headscarf-wearing girls from furthering their studies at universities and reduce scores for imam-hatip students necessary for admission into universities.

The coup and its aftermath disrupted the lives of many. Fired civil servants struggled to find jobs. Female students had to leave for abroad to study, while male students of imam-hatip schools could not pursue their dream of attending prestigious universities in the country.

ÖNDER worked to support thousands of students after the coup, and Ceylan said they helped thousands of students to pursue studies abroad, in places like Vienna.

The Association of Free Thought and Education Rights (ÖZGÜRDER) was a product of the stance against the 1997 coup and like ÖNDER, sought to assist victims of the coup. It was formed by students, academics and others who were victims of the headscarf ban. After the coup, they staged protests to defend their rights though their demonstrations were often interrupted by baton-wielding police officers dispelling them.

Rıdvan Kaya, the president of ÖZGÜRDER and a personal victim of the coup who was tried and convicted in a now-defunct State Security Court (DGM), shared his experience with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Widespread repression

He described the period as one of "widespread and systematic repression," including the headscarf ban, the restriction of imam-hatip schools, the introduction of the university quota system to restrict admission to higher education for high school students and increasing pressure on associations, foundations and religious institutions.

Bülent Demir, a lawyer and one of the hundreds of soldiers dismissed during the coup, called for the reinstatement of his rights.

Demir, who received a commendation from the then-general commander of the gendarmerie, Gen. Aytaç Yalman, for his “superior discipline” was later dismissed as a captain for adopting "reactionary views," a charge directed at any person the secular extremists found too “religious” to their taste.

Although this mindset of alienating observing Muslims has been dominant for decades, it peaked before and after the coup that targeted a coalition government led by Necmettin Erbakan of the Welfare Party (RP). Erbakan’s unprecedented rise in Turkish politics to the seat of prime minister was revolutionary as he became the voice of the millions differing from the strictly secular elite.

Demir shared how he and thousands of fellow officers were forced to leave their military units due to reasons like not drinking alcohol, having headscarved wives or performing prayers. He described the process as a conspiracy orchestrated by foreign powers and their collaborators in the country.

He stated that the coup's impact was still felt today, mentioning how he and others were forced to leave their duties due to fabricated reasons, and the injustices they suffered were not rectified for a long time.

After being dismissed from the military, Demir later became a lawyer, obtaining his law license at the age of 40. He explained that while many victims' rights had been restored after the changes in the government, there was still no restoration of “dignity” for those like him who were dismissed by the decrees of generals after being blacklisted as “suspicious.”

Davut Okçu, an associate professor at Batman University, recalled his experiences as an educator during the coup period. He believes that today’s younger generation must be taught about the Feb. 28 process, even suggesting it should be included in the national curriculum.

Okçu, who worked as a lecturer at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University during the coup stated that he faced multiple investigations for supporting headscarved students and for his wife wearing a headscarf. He explained how he was blacklisted and denied an academic position due to his resistance to the coup-related policies. Okçu told AA that young people should learn about this period to prevent future coups.

Saliha Tokgöz, a victim of the headscarf ban during the coup period, recalled how she and her friends managed to survive despite the difficulties, with support from then-Istanbul Mayor Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Tokgöz said her friends, who had almost lost hope, were able to continue their education with a scholarship provided by Erdoğan's assistance.

Tokgöz told AA that during her first year at university in the northwestern province of Edirne, everything was normal, and she attended classes while wearing a headscarf. However, in her second year, restrictions suddenly began, and she was expelled from classes and barred from exams. After the university rector issued a directive targeting students who wore headscarves, Tokgöz said she was unable to attend classes.

"Many of my friends were forced to wear wigs or remove their headscarves. I didn't do any of those things, and because of that, I couldn't attend any exams and failed. At that point, we suffered a lot of injustices," she said.

Tokgöz added that many of her friends experienced trauma as a result of the pressure, with one friend requiring hospital treatment due to psychological distress.

Tokgöz also mentioned that some of her friends, facing financial difficulties with no education opportunities and no jobs, had considered quitting their education. In search of a solution, they traveled to Istanbul to meet with then-Istanbul Mayor and current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

She recalled: "We were all 17 or 18 years old. We entered the building, asked for the mayor's office, and reached his private secretary. We told them we wanted to meet with the mayor. The secretary said, 'The mayor is not here right now. Leave your phone numbers, and we will call you when he returns.' At that moment, all of us lost hope because we thought we would never hear back. Everyone took their suitcases and returned home. At that time, cell phones weren’t as common, and we were students without cell phones. We left our home phone number. When I got home, it was around dinner time, nearly 9 p.m., and the phone rang. My sister answered and said, 'Sister, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is calling you.' Even now, I get emotional telling this story because we were really in a desperate situation. I ran to the phone, introduced myself, and he kindly said, “So sorry for calling you so late.” I was speechless because, despite his busy day, he called us in his personal time.

Tokgöz explained that she told Erdoğan about the difficulties she and her friends faced at university. "Believe me, he listened to me for more than 40 minutes without brushing me off. He even mentioned that his daughters had faced similar difficulties. Then he asked, 'How can I help you?' I told him that many of my friends were facing financial difficulties, some were on the verge of quitting their studies, and we were unsure whether we could continue with the case. He kindly said, 'I will give instructions. Tomorrow, you can pick up an envelope from my private secretary.' Can you believe it? Most of my friends had lost hope. They had come to university under very difficult conditions, and their dreams were about to be shattered. I was even happier for them than for myself. Maybe I didn’t need it as much at that time, but many of my friends were able to continue their education for a long time thanks to that scholarship. The next day, we went and picked up our envelope. I gave the good news to my friends, who had already left for their hometowns in hopelessness, thinking the mayor wouldn't call back. The joy they felt when I told them was indescribable. With that support, we continued our struggle."

Tokgöz shared that she was deeply moved by Erdoğan’s support and, upon hearing about the formation of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), she immediately joined the party.

She stated that under President Erdoğan’s leadership and with the support of the people, the era of military coups was closed, and Türkiye made significant progress.