French President Emmanuel Macron was spotted running on Wednesday morning on the streets of the Turkish capital Ankara, where he arrived to attend the NATO summit.

Accompanied by his bodyguards and French officials, Macron waved to media crews and the public as he sprinted around Seğmenler Park and near Çankaya, a former presidential residence, after he left his hotel. He was expected to join other leaders at the summit venue for a family photo and the official launch of the leaders' session at the event.

Türkiye has earlier denied reports that certain routes in Ankara would be shut down exclusively for Macron’s jogging routine. Tight security was all around the capital anyway for the 36th summit of NATO heads of state and governments, where leaders from Donald Trump to Italy’s Giorgia Meloni will attend.

Macron barely skips his morning runs in trips abroad and has been spotted jogging during visits to China, India and Egypt.