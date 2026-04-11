French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said he spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the phone and discussed the Middle East situation with him.

"We initially discussed the situation in the Middle East, and called ⁠for all ⁠parties to respect the cease-fire and to make sure this applies to Lebanon, and for ⁠all parties to respect the freedom of ​navigation in the Straits ​of Hormuz, and ⁠we highlighted ‌the ‌importance of ⁠getting a ‌strong and ​lasting diplomatic solution," ⁠wrote Macron ⁠on X.