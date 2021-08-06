President Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed Mahmut Özer as education minister after the resignation of his predecessor Ziya Selçuk, the Official Gazette showed on Friday.

Selçuk was in the position since July 10, 2018.

Özer had been deputy education minister since August 2018. Ahmet Emre Bilgili, Petek Aşkar and Sadri Şensoy have been selected as the new deputy ministers.