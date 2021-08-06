President Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed Mahmut Özer as education minister after the resignation of his predecessor Ziya Selçuk, the Official Gazette showed on Friday.
Selçuk was in the position since July 10, 2018.
Özer had been deputy education minister since August 2018. Ahmet Emre Bilgili, Petek Aşkar and Sadri Şensoy have been selected as the new deputy ministers.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.