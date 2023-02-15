Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara Wednesday. Ibrahim was in the country in a display of support to the country following Feb. 6 earthquakes which killed thousands in 10 provinces in Türkiye’s south.

Ibrahim is also planning to visit the quake-hit Gaziantep province and look into ongoing relief work in the province, according to the Malaysian embassy. A total of 75 members of the Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Team (SMART) were sent to Türkiye following the natural disaster.

The Malaysian premier extended condolences to Ankara following the earthquake last week, saying: "I am deeply saddened by the huge loss of lives, injuries and massive destruction. On behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families, as well as to all countries affected by the disaster. May Allah the Almighty grant the victims and bereaved quick recovery and solace.”

Türkiye received a flurry of high-ranking visitors since the disaster which brought together Türkiye's allies, neighbors and countries from far corners of the globe. The Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was the highest-ranking official to pay condolences in-person to Türkiye when he visited the country and met President Erdoğan last week.