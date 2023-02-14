Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to arrive in Türkiye late Tuesday following the deadly earthquakes that jolted the country’s south to express solidarity and meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Malaysian Embassy in Türkiye said.

According to information received from the embassy, Ibrahim is also planning to visit the quake-hit Gaziantep province and look into the works ongoing in the province.

A total of 75 members of the Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Team (SMART) were sent to Türkiye following the natural disaster.

The Malaysian premier extended condolences to Ankara following the earthquake last week, saying: "I am deeply saddened by the huge loss of lives, injuries and massive destruction."

"On behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families as well as to all countries affected by the disaster. May Allah the All Mighty grant the victims and bereaved quick recovery and solace,” he added.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected over 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

Aerial footage from over the earthquake zone in Türkiye revealed entire neighborhoods of highrises reduced to twisted metal, pulverized concrete and exposed wires.