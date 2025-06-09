Manisa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek died after suffering an electric shock while inspecting a malfunction in his home swimming pool, Türkiye’s health minister announced Monday.

Zeyrek had been receiving intensive care at Manisa Celal Bayar University Hafsa Sultan Hospital since the June 6 incident at his home in the Yunusemre district. Despite all medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu confirmed the news in a statement on social media, offering condolences to Zeyrek’s family and loved ones. “Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, who had been undergoing treatment at the hospital following an accident at his home, has passed away despite all intervention,” Memişoğlu said. “May he rest in peace. Our condolences to his family, friends, and all who loved him.”

Zeyrek, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), had earned wide support from Manisa residents in the March 31 local elections, in which he became the first CHP mayor of the city in decades.

His passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the political spectrum.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message of condolence following the news of Zeyrek’s death. In a post on social media, Erdoğan said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Manisa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mr. Ferdi Zeyrek as a result of a tragic accident. I extend my condolences to his family, colleagues, the citizens of Manisa, and the entire CHP organization. May Allah have mercy on him.”

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli expressed sadness over the loss, saying: “It is with deep sorrow that I learned of the passing of Manisa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mr. Ferdi Zeyrek following the unfortunate accident he suffered at his home. I offer my condolences to his family, loved ones, and the CHP community.”

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also extended condolences, saying: “May Allah have mercy on Manisa Metropolitan Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, who lost his life after a tragic accident. My sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesman Ömer Çelik shared similar sentiments, noting Zeyrek’s contributions to public life: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek. We offer our condolences to his family, loved ones, the CHP community, and the people of Manisa.”

Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş said he was “deeply pained” by the loss of his fellow mayor and friend. “He was one of the honorable sons of this country, devoted to the Republic and known for his honesty,” Yavaş said. “May his soul rest in peace.”

Former CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu also paid tribute to Zeyrek, saying: “I am profoundly saddened by the passing of our beloved Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, who had won the affection and trust of the people of Manisa. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, supporters, and all Manisa residents.”

Zeyrek's funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by municipal officials.