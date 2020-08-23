Sudan on Saturday received medical supplies from Turkey to help in the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

An aircraft carrying the medical supplies from the Turkish Red Crescent arrived in the capital Khartoum.

Irfan Neziroğlu, Turkey's ambassador to Khartoum, and Sudanese officials greeted the donations at the airport.

Neziroğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the shipment included 1,236 packages of health products, including masks, ventilators and protective suits.

Afaf Shakir, an official from Sudan's Health Ministry, thanked Turkey and its people for the donation.

The coronavirus pandemic has fundamentally affected not only social relations but strategic relations around the world, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Turkish Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) think-tank, Çavuşoğlu highlighted that COVID-19 has radically affected strategic relations, and everyone has had to review many norms in this regard.

Turkey employs a conscientious approach to humanitarian issues and an entrepreneurial stance on geopolitical and strategic issues, he said.

"Our support to 142 countries and seven international organizations in the fight against the pandemic, ranking second worldwide in medical aid and repatriating more than 95,000 citizens to our country through a large series of operations, constitutes the concrete results of our approach," he added.

Sudan has so far reported 12,623 coronavirus cases, 6,476 recoveries and 812 fatalities, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

The global pandemic has claimed over 801,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in Wuhan, China last December.

The U.S., Brazil, Russia and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 23 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 14.7 million, the Johns Hopkins' data show.