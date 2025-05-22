Türkiye’s National Security Council (MGK) convened Thursday under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the nation’s counterterrorism efforts and escalating regional tensions topping the agenda.

In a written statement following the May 22 meeting, the council reaffirmed Türkiye’s determination to eliminate threats posed by terrorist groups, including the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), and Daesh, both within its borders and beyond. Ongoing domestic and cross-border operations were reviewed in detail, with the council emphasizing the continued success and resolve behind these efforts, the Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement released after the meeting.

The council underscored Türkiye’s unwavering goal of a “terror-free Türkiye,” noting that every stage of the dismantling process is being closely monitored. It reiterated the state's commitment to permanently removing terrorism from the national agenda, while strengthening unity and achieving a more prosperous future for the Turkish people.

The MGK stressed that cleansing the region of all terrorist organizations would usher in a more peaceful era for neighboring countries, particularly Iraq, Syria, and Iran. The council called for enhanced security cooperation, viewing it as a cornerstone for building a shared regional future.

Gaza in focus: Israel’s actions threaten regional peace

A key highlight of the meeting was the situation in Gaza and Israel’s genocidal policies. The council sharply condemned Israel’s ongoing assault and occupation in Gaza, describing it as a campaign of genocide. It warned that Israel’s attacks on not only Palestine, but also Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, are undermining efforts to stabilize the region.

The MGK called on the international community to take responsibility for halting Israel’s aggressive policies, urging influential global actors to confront the risks and threats emerging from Tel Aviv’s expansionist agenda.

Sincere support for Syria's stability

Turning to Syria, the council reiterated Türkiye’s strong support for efforts by the Syrian government to restore stability nationwide. The MGK welcomed signs that the international community may be moving toward easing sanctions that have long burdened the Syrian people. It also stressed the importance of safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity, warning against destabilizing actions that could further complicate the country’s recovery.

Broader diplomatic efforts

Elsewhere, the MGK addressed developments in North and East Africa, affirming Türkiye’s intent to increase support for friendly nations working toward security and stability on the continent.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, the council noted the emergence of a sensitive period in efforts to end the conflict. It reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to continue its role as a mediator, emphasizing the country’s contribution to global peace through diplomacy and dialogue.

Lastly, the council welcomed progress toward a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing hope that a final agreement would serve the broader interests of all regional actors. It reaffirmed Türkiye’s expectation that all necessary conditions be met to secure lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

The MGK meeting marked a reaffirmation of Türkiye’s proactive and principled approach to both domestic security and regional diplomacy, as the country continues to navigate multiple conflicts and humanitarian crises across its neighborhood.