Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli warned that attempts are underway to provoke conflict between Türkiye and Iran and ignite broader regional tensions, vowing that Ankara will not bow to any threats.

Speaking at an iftar gathering attended by members of the party’s Central Executive Board, Central Disciplinary Board and lawmakers, Bahçeli said there were efforts aimed at pushing Türkiye and Iran into confrontation while also fueling clashes between Iran and Gulf countries to influence the course of regional conflicts.

Bahçeli stressed that Türkiye is not a state that would fall into intelligence or perception traps designed to destabilize the country.

He warned that Türkiye must remain vigilant against geopolitical schemes seeking to drag the country into chaos and reshape the regional balance through conflict.

The MHP leader said Türkiye should be prepared for all possible scenarios and act carefully to prevent such plans from succeeding.

His remarks came days after ballistic missiles fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace were intercepted by NATO defense systems, with Turkish officials condemning the violation of the country’s airspace and warning that Ankara would take necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.

Türkiye has recently intensified diplomatic contacts with regional and international partners as fighting in the Middle East raises concerns about the risk of a broader regional conflict and its potential impact on the country’s security.