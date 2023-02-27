The Investigation, Evaluation and Monitoring Committee established by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) to investigate the devastation of the Feb. 6 earthquakes, dubbed the "disaster of the century," launched its work on Monday.

The committee was created last week under the leadership of Cengiz Şahin of the MHP’s Central Administration Board (MYK) and will contribute to the government’s efforts on steps to be taken for earthquake victims.

Within this scope, six commissions were formed, which include MYK members, academicians as well as representatives of nongovernmental organizations.

The social sciences committee will address issues related to education, sociology and psychology; the economy committee will address issues related to employment and livestock; the environment and urbanization committee is set to focus on regional and city planning, the environment, development planning, building inspection and agricultural affairs, while the health, law, and disaster and crisis management committees will also focus on their particular fields of expertise. The committees will evaluate information received daily from the field and issue reports.

The reports will then be submitted to MHP Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli and released to the public.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş and struck 10 other provinces, namely Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Şanlıurfa.

Over 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Aerial footage from over the earthquake zone in Türkiye revealed entire neighborhoods of highrises reduced to twisted metal, pulverized concrete and exposed wires.