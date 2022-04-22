Syrian migrants will not be allowed to visit northern Syria during the upcoming Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) holidays, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Friday.

Speaking in a televised interview, Soylu touched upon recent debates on whether to allow Syrian migrants and refugees in Turkey to visit their country during the upcoming Ramadan Bayram holidays. The migrants have been briefly visiting their families and relatives in areas liberated from terrorists during the holidays and returned back to Turkey.

But this year, a debate emerged as Turkey deals with an influx of migrants from more conflict zones, including Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries, in addition to the society's economic problems, which some sections shift the burden on migrants' shoulders.

"As of last week, we said to our governors that there will be no holiday leave. Currently, there is no holiday leave. They can go to the safe zone and stay there. Those who want to go and return for the holiday will not be allowed," Soylu said.

Soylu earlier this week said some 500,000 Syrians have returned to their homes after the areas were liberated by the Turkish military. Turkey also prevented the illegal entry of 2.5 million irregular migrants and repatriated 330,000 irregular migrants in line with international agreements and rules. He added that around 700,000 irregular migrants went to European countries from Turkey in the past five years.

Regarding restrictions on Ramadan Bayram visits, Soylu said Turkey has the prerogative to restrict them.

"It is not possible to go to unsafe areas. We also have a restriction on going to safe areas for this holiday and the next holiday," he said and added that Syrian refugees would return when the conditions are established and efforts for this aim continue.