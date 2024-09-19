Türkiye on Thursday refuted claims that some irregular migrants Iran plans to expel would be sent to Türkiye.

Authorities in Iran earlier this week unveiled plans to deport some 2 million people without legal residency status by the end of March.

“It’s false to deduce from Iran’s decision to deport 2 million illegal migrants that these migrants will come to Türkiye,” Defense Ministry sources said, assuring that Turkish borders are heavily surveilled and protected.

“Furthermore, the number of illegal migrants trying to cross over to Türkiye is at a five-year low,” the sources said.

“Türkiye welcomes Iran’s increasing measures against migrants,” they added. “It’s vital to be careful against such disinformation.”

A debate about the large number of migrants from neighboring Afghanistan, who have been fleeing their country since the Taliban takeover in 2021, has been raging in Iran for months.

In a television interview on Monday, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni stressed the plight of Afghans, saying they were "cultured people" but added that Iran "cannot take in so many migrants."

"We have a plan to deal with this matter in an organized and non-agitated way, and the priority is the illegal migrants," Momeni said.

Some 4.5 million Afghan refugees currently live in Iran, many of them without a residency permit, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency. Iranian media believe the unofficial number is much higher.

Türkiye, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is a main destination for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Many hope to make the perilous journey over Türkiye’s land or sea borders to Greece.

Ankara has also upped measures at its southeastern borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants. It's recently begun constructing a security wall. Authorities say 80% of the wall and a 1,234-kilometer (767-mile) patrolling strip next to the wall are completed, with the remaining section set to be completed within the year.