The Turkish opposition's Good Party (IP) will hold its fourth ordinary congress on Jan. 18, when delegates are set to elect the party’s chairperson and renew its key governing and disciplinary boards as it seeks to redefine its political direction following recent electoral setbacks.

The congress will be held under the slogan “equality” and is expected to bring together around 1,200 delegates. In addition to choosing the party leader, delegates will elect members of the main administrative board and the central disciplinary council.

Founded in 2017 by former Nationalist Movement Party figures, the Good Party rose rapidly through opposition alliances, entering parliament in the 2018 general election and increasing its political visibility during the 2019 local elections. Its momentum slowed after the opposition bloc’s defeat in the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections, followed by the party’s decision to leave the Nation Alliance and pursue an independent political line.

In the 2024 local elections, the party’s voter support slipped sharply when it won about 3.8% of the vote nationwide. It currently holds only one province and five other district municipalities in central Türkiye.

The upcoming congress comes as part of efforts to consolidate the party’s organizational structure after that period. Party Chairperson Müsavat Dervişoğlu is expected to be the sole candidate.

Congress proceedings will begin with the formation of a presidium, after which Dervişoğlu will deliver an opening speech to delegates. An activity report will then be presented on behalf of the party leadership.

According to party bylaws, elections for the chairperson and for members of the administrative and disciplinary boards, including alternates, will be held by secret ballot with open counting.

The Good Party last held an ordinary congress in June 2023. Since its establishment, it has convened multiple congresses, including several extraordinary gatherings, reflecting periods of internal reassessment and leadership change.

Preparations for the congress are continuing, with organizational work largely completed and arrangements in place for delegate participation and media coverage.