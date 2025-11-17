Montenegro’s foreign minister said Monday he expects the country’s suspension of visa-free travel with Türkiye to be lifted within 10 to 15 days, noting that Turkish consulates have been overwhelmed with visitors since the pause was announced.

"We are in constant communication with the Prime Minister (Milojko Spajic). I believe the decision to suspend visa-free travel (with Türkiye) will be revoked within 10-15 days," he said during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was on an official visit to Montenegro's capital, Podgorica.

Ibrahimovic reported that Türkiye's diplomatic missions in Montenegro had been overcrowded with visitors following the suspension of the visa-free travel agreement.

Turks not involved

A knife attack against a Montenegrin man on Oct. 25, initially reported by local media as involving Turkish nationals, sparked a wave of anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of Podgorica and prompted Prime Minister Milojko Spajic to announce on US social media company X that Montenegro would temporarily suspend a visa-free regime for Turkish nationals.

Montenegro's Higher Court in Podgorica announced on Oct. 31 that two individuals detained on allegations of involvement in a knife attack in the city have been released after it was determined they were not connected to the incident.