NATO allies are mobilizing support after a 7.4 magnitude quake hit Türkiye’s southern and southeastern regions, killing at least 284 people, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

“Full solidarity with our Ally #Türkiye in the aftermath of this terrible earthquake,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter, saying that he is in touch with both President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

“NATO Allies are mobilizing support now,” he added.

At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 others injured in 10 provinces after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

A total of 1,710 buildings collapsed after the earthquake, Oktay said at a news conference.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 a.m. local time and was centered in the Pazarcık district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaraş. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis provinces were heavily affected by the quake