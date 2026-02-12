Germany is hosting NATO’s largest exercise of the year, Steadfast Dart 26, with Türkiye emerging as the biggest contributor among participating allies.

The drills, which began in January and will run through March, bring together approximately 10,000 troops from 10 European countries. Türkiye deployed around 2,000 personnel, traveling some 6,450 kilometers (4,010 miles) to take part in the exercise.

Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, commander of NATO’s Joint Force Command in the Netherlands and director of the exercise, praised the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) for what he described as the most significant contribution to this year’s maneuvers.

“Türkiye’s contribution cannot be emphasized enough,” Gerhartz told BBC Türkçe, highlighting the deployment of the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, which docked at the German port of Emden with its accompanying task force and ground units. He added that the Turkish military made “by far the largest contribution” to Steadfast Dart 26.

Gerhartz also underscored the broader meaning of the drill, saying, “The fact that these countries are sending troops to Central Europe is a strong indication of unity within the alliance and that every inch of NATO territory will be defended if necessary.” He described the exercise as a clear demonstration that allied forces are ready to move rapidly and operate together across land, sea and air domains.

As part of its NATO commitments, Türkiye assumed command of the Amphibious Task Force and the Landing Force Command within the Allied Reaction Force (ARF) on July 1, 2025. In addition to TCG Anadolu, Türkiye sent the logistics support ship TCG Derya and the frigates TCG Istanbul and TCG Oruçreis to participate in the naval components of the drill.

Elements of the 66th Mechanized Infantry Brigade also joined the exercise, with images of Turkish soldiers posing alongside Turkish-flagged armored vehicles in Germany widely shared.

Steadfast Dart 26 focuses on the rapid deployment capabilities of the ARF, a multinational force established in 2024 to enhance deterrence and ensure swift reinforcement of NATO territory in times of crisis.