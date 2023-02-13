NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, a week after two earthquakes killed thousands in Türkiye and Syria, that the alliance stands in solidarity with Türkiye.

Speaking at a news conference before a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Stoltenberg stated that thousands of emergency response personnel from NATO allies have been supporting the relief efforts, “including with search and rescue teams, firefighters, medical personnel and seismic experts.”

“Moreover, NATO allies and NATO have agreed to deploy shelter facilities to help accommodate people displaced by the earthquakes,” he added.

Last week, the alliance announced that NATO members agreed to deploy temporary shelters to ally Türkiye to help provide accommodation for those left homeless by the earthquakes. The "semi-permanent" shelters are usually used by NATO forces as headquarters for military operations and exercises.

The shelters can be equipped with a number of amenities, including heating and power generators, or used as mobile medical treatment spots, NATO sources said.

The operation to transport the shelters will be overseen by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. Gen. Christopher Cavoli.

NATO members and countries from across the globe have already rushed to dispatch rescue teams and aid to Türkiye.