The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced Monday that the death toll from the powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye had reached at least 31,643.

AFAD had stated on Sunday that 147,934 others had been evacuated from the region to other provinces.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş province, were felt last Monday by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

Some 218,417 searche and rescue personnel are working in the field, according to AFAD.