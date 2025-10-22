Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday indicated that he is concerned about Turkish security forces' presence in the Gaza Strip as part of a mission to monitor a U.S.-backed cease-fire.

Speaking in west Jerusalem alongside visiting U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Netanyahu said they had discussed the "day-after" for Gaza, including who could provide security in the territory shattered by two years of war.

Vance, who said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's cease-fire plan was going better than expected, reiterated his optimism.

"I never said it was easy. But what I am is optimistic that the cease-fire is going to hold and that we can actually build a better future in the entire Middle East," he said.

Having secured a cease-fire, mediators are focused on the second phase of Trump's Gaza plan, which demands Hamas disarm and foresees the deployment of an international stabilization force that would train and support vetted Palestinian police.

Responding to a question about the idea of Turkish security forces in Gaza, Netanyahu said: "We will decide together about that.”

Vance said on Tuesday there would be a "constructive role" for Türkiye to play as the truce moved toward the next stage.

Türkiye, for its part, said previously that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are ready for any duty in Gaza.

Two weeks ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye could play a role "in the field," while a senior official told Reuters that it will take part in the joint task force – alongside Israel, the United States, Qatar and Egypt – established to locate the bodies of deceased hostages in Gaza whose locations were unknown.

Under the first phase of Trump's plan, a cease-fire began 12 days ago. It was followed by the release of remaining living hostages seized in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion against Israel and the freeing of some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners by Israel.