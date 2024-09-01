Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials denounced streaming giant Netflix over the upcoming screening of a Greek production depicting Türkiye as “invaders” on the divided island.

Famagusta, which is named after the Cypriot city called Gazimağusa by Turkish Cypriots, follows the life of a woman separated from her child on the day of “invasion” according to a plot summary on the website of Mega TV of Greece where the show debuted in January. A trailer for the drama series shows Greek Cypriots running on the street as warplanes drop bombs, while another scene depicts “Turkish” soldiers taking islanders captive and their bodies lying next to each other after an apparent execution.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar condemned Netflix’s acquisition of the series he described as “black propaganda.” Similarly, Ömer Çelik, spokesperson for Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), termed it Greek Cypriot propaganda targeting Turkish intervention that brought peace to Cyprus.

On July 20, 1974, Türkiye launched the Cyprus Peace Operation after a coup attempt by the Greek Cypriots on the island south of Türkiye. The operation, which ultimately prevented Cyprus' incorporation into Greece, paved the way for strengthening the safety of the Turkish Cypriot community. After two days, Türkiye suspended the operation and called the U.K. and Greece to come to the negotiation table. Ultimately, guarantor states signed the Geneva Declaration on July 30, 1974. Türkiye relaunched the military operation on Aug. 14 and two days later, a cease-fire was declared, successfully wrapping up the operation. But tragedy followed as withdrawing Greek Cypriot troops committed massacres in Turkish villages on their way back. Mass graves were discovered after the peace operation ended. The Turkish army lost 498 soldiers during the operation, while 70 "mücahits" (volunteer Turkish Cypriot fighters) were killed in the operation.

Greek Cypriots and Greeks mark the day as “a tragedy” while conveniently ignoring massacres committed by Greek Cypriot paramilitary.

Çelik said in a social media post that the series was unacceptable for them as it targeted heroic Turkish soldiers who restored peace and justice on the island.

Tatar told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday ahead of the Sept. 20 debut of the series on Netflix, that the series was far from the truth. He said it was inappropriate for Netflix, an international platform, to serve such black propaganda. Tatar noted that Turkish Cypriots faced violence since the 1950s and in the 1960s, were subject to mass displacement, before well-documented massacres at the hands of Greek Cypriots. “They treat Turkish Cypriots unfairly once again,” he said.

He advised filmmakers to hear “both sides” in such stories. Tatar also called Turkish filmmakers to create better series on the history of Cyprus and the struggle of Turkish Cypriots. Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT has already launched a TV series on the history of the Turkish Cypriots’ struggle and Türkiye’s peace operation but the 2021 series was short-lived.