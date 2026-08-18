Türkiye will hold the first meeting of a newly established board overseeing the implementation of a landmark national unity law on Aug. 24, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Tuesday, following the legislation's publication in the Official Gazette.

The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, approved by the Turkish Parliament as part of the country's ongoing "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, entered into force after being signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and published in the Official Gazette.

Yılmaz said in a statement on social media that the board established under Law No. 7595 officially came into existence with the legislation's publication.

"The board defined in the law, which will operate under the chairmanship of the vice president, was established with the publication of the law," Yılmaz said.

He added that ministers and government institutions represented on the board have begun work in their respective areas.

"We plan to hold the board's first meeting on Monday, Aug. 24," Yılmaz noted.

The meeting will focus on determining the board's working procedures and principles as well as establishing subcommittees in line with the requirements of the disarmament and dissolution process, he underlined.

Yılmaz added that the board could also discuss issues raised by its members that require coordination among government institutions.

The legislation was approved by Parliament with 467 votes before being signed by Erdoğan.

Yılmaz said the board would work in close coordination to strengthen Türkiye's national unity, social cohesion and peace and fulfill the duties and responsibilities outlined under the new law.

"Our board will work in effective coordination for our national unity, brotherhood and peace and will make intensive efforts to fulfill all duties and responsibilities defined under Law No. 7595," he said.

President Erdoğan on Tuesday night welcomed the enactment of a new law aimed at strengthening national solidarity and social integration, saying the legislation marked an important step toward Türkiye's peaceful, prosperous and secure future.

"I hope the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, which was adopted by 467 lawmakers in our veteran Parliament in a historic display of consensus and entered into force as of today, will bring beneficial results," Erdoğan said in a statement on social media.

Erdoğan thanked Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli and the MHP parliamentary group, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), as well as other political parties and lawmakers who adopted what he described as a constructive approach during the legislative process.

He also thanked state institutions and officials who contributed to advancing the process.

The president said the government would continue to manage the process with the same sincerity and diligence within the framework established by the new law and under the leadership of the relevant institutions and boards.

He added that the process would continue with an approach that takes into account the sensitivities of all segments of society, particularly the families of fallen soldiers and veterans.

The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration was adopted by Parliament with 467 votes in favor.

The legislation introduces temporary measures covering certain crimes committed as part of, or in support of, the activities of the PKK/KCK and affiliated groups.

Under the legislation, investigations, prosecutions and the execution of finalized prison sentences may be deferred for five or 10 years, depending on the nature of the offense and the length of the sentence.

Next steps in process

Before the measures outlined in the law can be implemented, Turkish security authorities must determine that the PKK/KCK and affiliated groups have effectively ended their organizational presence and surrendered the weapons and ammunition under their control.

That determination must then be confirmed through a decision by the National Security Council (MGK), which must be published in the Official Gazette.

Following the publication of the MGK decision, a six-month application period will begin for those seeking to benefit from the provisions.

Key provisions of law

PKK members involved in killings, as well as those prosecuted and sentenced for crimes carrying penalties such as life imprisonment before June 1, 2005, will be exempt from the deferrals. This includes most senior PKK cadres currently hiding in northern Iraq, as well as Abdullah Öcalan, who was previously sentenced to life imprisonment and is currently held in an island prison near Istanbul.

As a result, PKK ringleader Öcalan will not be eligible to benefit from these provisions. Individuals convicted of intentional killing will likewise remain outside the scope of the measures.

The law also stipulates that public officials carrying out duties under its provisions will not bear criminal liability for actions taken within the framework of the legislation.

The board overseeing the process will continue its work and prepare monitoring reports. Further legislative steps could then be considered, including possible changes to Türkiye's Law on the Execution of Sentences, Anti-Terror Law, Turkish Penal Code and Political Parties Law.