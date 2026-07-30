Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said Thursday that proposed legislation under the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative would pave the way for "a new era of brotherhood," while reiterating that the measure would not amount to a general amnesty.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), Kurtulmuş said the initiative had reached a critical stage following months of work by Parliament's National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, which brought together representatives from nearly all political parties.

"Our goal is to build a terror-free Türkiye," Kurtulmuş said, describing terrorism as a decades-long burden that had cost the country thousands of lives and significant economic losses.

He said the proposed legislation would not constitute either a general or personal amnesty and would apply only after authorities verify that the terrorist group has laid down its arms, dissolved its organizational structure and permanently ended its activities.

"This law will by no means create a general amnesty in Türkiye," Kurtulmuş underlined. "What matters is opening the doors to a new era."

Implementation of the legislation will be conditional on the verification and confirmation that the terrorist group has laid down its arms. A commission will be established to oversee this process. Developments on the ground will be reported to Parliament every six months.

The legislation will apply to members of the terrorist group PKK who have laid down their arms and have not been involved in criminal acts, including those currently in prison or residing in European countries. Eligible individuals will be released under a three-year probation period. If they commit another offense during that period, they will be prosecuted under existing laws.

Senior leaders of the terrorist group, as well as members responsible for bombings, armed attacks, killings and other violent crimes, will be excluded from the legislation.

Kurtulmuş said the process had been carried out with great care and through cooperation among state institutions and political actors. He described the initiative as the result of what he called the convergence of "state wisdom and the nation's collective conscience."

He also said Türkiye had an opportunity to leave behind decades of violence and painful memories, arguing that the country was entering a new phase focused on national unity, democratic consensus and social cohesion.

"The doors to a new era will be opened with the adoption of this law," Kurtulmuş said. "Türkiye will begin a completely new period of brotherhood."

He added that strengthening national solidarity, democracy and social unity would reinforce Türkiye's position and ensure that no external force would be able to hinder the country's progress.