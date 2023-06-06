President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the newly formed government would focus on fulfilling all pledges made during the election campaign to advance Türkiye toward its goals.

Speaking in news conference after the first meeting of Türkiye's new Cabinet, the president said they would prioritize education will be one of top priorities on agenda, in addition to economic stability and Constitutional change proposal.

"We will execute two concepts: One of them is stability and the other is security. We will build the Century of Türkiye with stability and security," he said.

The president also said the new government would bring up the issue of Constitutional reforms.

"We will reintroduce the constitutional amendment proposal to the Parliament," he said.

The new Cabinet under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held its first meeting on Tuesday, to plan the next steps to handle the economic issues, counterterrorism efforts and stance on foreign policy.