Üsküdar council member Ayhan Aydın denied claims that he was threatened into leaving the Republican People's Party (CHP) for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), as prosecutors Wednesday launched an investigation into New Party (YP) officials over alleged pressure on three council members.

Aydın gave a statement as part of an investigation launched by prosecutors following claims by New Party Istanbul provincial chair Özgür Çelik concerning Aydın’s departure from the CHP.

“The statements attributed to me are not mine, and the claims do not reflect the truth,” Aydın said. “I was not threatened by any person, institution or authority.”

He also rejected the allegation that a prosecutor or another public official had threatened him, describing it as “completely baseless.”

Addressing his political switch, Aydın said his resignation from the CHP and subsequent decision to join the AK Party were voluntary.

“I made this decision after considering it for a long time and in line with my own political judgment,” he said.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched the investigation ex officio after Çelik claimed that Aydın had called him crying and said a prosecutor had threatened him with arrest.

Prosecutors subsequently ordered Aydın to appear and give a statement regarding the allegations.

On the other hand, the Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into New Party Istanbul provincial head Çelik and district chair Berk Tütüncü following complaints filed by three Üsküdar Municipal Council members in August.

The investigation centers on allegations related to the election of Üsküdar’s deputy mayor.

According to the complaints, the three council members said they were subjected to threats, insults and pressure aimed at influencing their decisions in the deputy mayoral election.

Prosecutors opened the investigation following the complaints filed by the council members against Çelik and Tütüncü.

The latest investigation comes amid heightened attention surrounding developments in the Üsküdar Municipal Council and the election for deputy mayor.

Dündar Ziya Gültekin, a municipal council member from the AK Party, was elected acting mayor of Istanbul's Üsküdar district in a rerun vote on Tuesday following a court decision suspending the previous election.