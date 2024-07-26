In a period marked by an increase in hate crimes against diaspora communities worldwide, amid rising right-wing and racist policies, the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) has announced the launch of a new hate crime reporting portal.

The announcement was made last week by YTB President Abdullah Eren during a meeting at the Turkish Parliament. The portal will provide support to Turkish citizens abroad who become victims of hate crimes.

Eren explained, “When one of our citizens abroad encounters a hate crime, they can report it on our portal. We then contact them, verify the incident and provide legal or psychological support.”

He added, “The issue most troubling for our citizens abroad is the rising racist and discriminatory attitudes. Over the past four years, more than 13,000 of our compatriots living abroad have been subjected to attacks driven by racism, discrimination and Islamophobia.”

Globally, hate crimes have risen sharply, targeting individuals based on race, religion, ethnicity and other personal characteristics. This escalation can be attributed to a combination of heightened nationalist sentiments, the proliferation of extremist ideologies and increased polarization within societies.

Reports indicate that hate crimes against the Turkish diaspora, especially in Europe, have significantly increased in recent years. Experts attribute this rise to the growing influence of far-right parties in those countries.

Turkish citizens and expatriates in Europe have been subject to rising anti-Turkish sentiments, manifesting in various forms of hate crimes. These include physical attacks, vandalism and verbal abuse driven by xenophobic and racist ideologies. The increased hostility towards Turks in Europe is often fueled by misconceptions and stereotypes, as well as political rhetoric that exploits fears and prejudices about immigration and cultural integration.

The impact of these hate crimes on Turkish communities is profound. Victims experience not only physical harm but also psychological trauma, which undermines their sense of safety and belonging. The broader societal impact includes increased tension and division, further exacerbating existing conflicts and undermining social cohesion.

Eren noted, “Turkish citizens are ranked first among world diasporas. There are 7 million Turkish diasporas worldwide.” He added, “In Europe, Turks have reached the 4th generation.” He emphasized the severe threat that racism poses to this population.

Economy, digitalization, language

Eren also spoke about the diaspora’s contributions to the Turkish economy.

“We’re talking about an annual contribution of $5 billion (TL 165 trillion),” he said, responding to social media criticisms. “Unfortunately, there was recently a false social media claim about charging a 5,000-euro tax for voting rights for our citizens abroad. This claim was denied by our Revenue Administration and Communication Directorate.”

The YTB President also addressed the digitalization of public services for citizens abroad. “We are monitoring issues like the use of e-government services by the diaspora and extending the stay of foreign-registered retirement vehicles in Turkey from 2 to 4 years as part of the Public Services Improvement Project,” he said.

The Maarif Foundation, a government-affiliated organization whose primary mission is to support and promote Turkish education and cultural exchange abroad, was also on Eren’s agenda.

“Turkish language education is important. The Maarif Foundation has recently started to organize in Europe. They will gradually begin in countries like Germany, similar to Austria. They are working on support classes, such as German ‘Nachhilfe,’ for tutoring and Turkish lessons,” he stated.

Eren concluded his speech by saying, “We want to establish a mechanism where our citizens excelling in fields such as science, art and politics abroad can participate in policy-making processes under the banner of ‘active citizenship.’ We take pride in BioNTech and will host Dilek Gürsoy, who performed Europe’s first artificial heart surgery, in Ankara.”

The YTB is a key government agency operating under Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Established in 2016, it is tasked with supporting Turkish citizens living abroad and fostering connections with related communities worldwide.