The West's perception of the Syrian wing of the PKK, the YPG, remains unchanged, even as Türkiye is stepping up its operations against the terrorist group in Iraq or increasing coordination with its NATO ally the U.S.

The terrorist organization is hailed by the West, especially the U.S., after the group was used as a "fighting force against Daesh." Indeed, several states were actively engaged in the fight as Daesh threatened not only Syria and Iraq but rendered every country a potential target for terrorist attacks. As Daesh made increasing territorial gains, the U.S. in 2014 launched a coalition against Daesh, comprising Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Türkiye and the U.K. Other countries did their part for support. However, it was only Türkiye that bordered Syria and Iraq and thus the actual threat.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group. The country has since been attacked by Daesh multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults. Just in late January this year, Türkiye was once again a target for Daesh.

Although the group was defeated in 2017 in Iraq and two years later in Syria, Türkiye, up until this day, continues its struggle and operations against Daesh as Ankara is still a target of the terrorist organization which most recently plotted attacks during the election period weeks ago. The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Turkish Armed Forces continue their operations.

Nonetheless, neither Türkiye's current struggle nor its contributions in the fight during Deash's reign have had a concrete effect on the minds of the international community. Rather than Ankara or the anti-Daesh coalition itself, it is the PKK/YPG that is displayed and sanctified as the sole "hero" that fought and defended Daesh.

The fact that the U.S. using one terrorist group to fight another is harming its NATO ally Türkiye remains completely overlooked. Again, here we see how important rhetoric is vis-a-vis reality.

This sanctification of the PKK/YPG is most strikingly seen in a recent Netflix series, which reflected the West's sentiment toward the terrorist organization.

The series called "Three Body Problem" depicts the earth encountering an alien invasion and humanity bracing for the fight for its habitable planet. Science, technology and physics are put in motion to explore ways to defend humanity in a fascinating and mysterious sci-fi adaptation of the original book. With quality casting and plot, it has made it to the top-watched series on the streaming platform.

Yet, a scene in its last episode depicts the United Nations gathering and introducing three people to work on a defense plan and would be granted great authority along with vast resources. The first one is a general and expert on military history who has proven himself by winning conflicts and peacefully solving them; the second one is a physicist working on science projects at Oxford; and the third is a YPG fighter called Leyla Ariç, who is described by the U.N. secretary-general as experienced in "asymmetrical battles," namely terrorist strategies.

Ariç is further applauded in the series by one of the characters, who says she is a hero and that "people are hanging posters of her their dorms." It should be mentioned that the character is not part of the original book but was included by the U.S. production company. A PKK/YPG terrorist being chosen and glorified instead of official and capable armies is also belittling states regarding non-state armed groups. I was lynched by PKK sympathizers on social media for expressing this mere absurdity.

It is sad to see that Türkiye and other states' efforts in the fight against Daesh are neglected. Instead, as the PPK/YPG loses significance, the West is trying to sanctify and create sympathy for the group within the international community. And cinema as well as popular culture are assuming this job.