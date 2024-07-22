The much-anticipated meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian leader Bashar Assad is expected to take place in Moscow, sources said.

Since both countries’ leaders have implied intentions to support normalization and hold a series of talks in the past months, discussions have been ongoing over where to hold the critical meeting on the level of presidents.

Erdoğan recently said that he plans to offer to hold the talks in Türkiye, inviting Assad, or a third country. On the other side, Iraq recently voiced its own intention to host the talks in the capital Baghdad.

“The first meeting between Erdoğan and Assad is planned to be held in the Russian capital Moscow,” a source familiar with the issue told Daily Sabah. “Putin will mediate the talks while Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani might be invited,” the source said, adding that the meeting might happen as of August.

The Turkish foreign ministry did not comment on the issue.

“The issue of withdrawal of Turkish forces is no precondition but has been agreed to be discussed later to be achieved eventually,” the source said.

The source further added that trade would top the agenda during the first meeting, indicating that trade had already started through Abu Zindan.

Iraq is another actor and neighbor that has maintained close contact with the Assad regime since 2011. Al Sudani views the rapprochement between Erdoğan and Assad as another occasion to adopt a role as a regional mediator, having facilitated similar talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the past. Moreover, it would also be a prize for domestic politics to bolster his leadership before elections in Iraq.

