The International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) met this year under the theme “A Quest for Peace and Reconciliation” in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, bringing once again together significant politicians, members of the press and more.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) was the sole party participating from Türkiye with a delegation headed by its Foreign Affairs Chair Zafer Sırakaya, who took part in the general assembly, which is organized every other year. I also accompanied the Turkish delegation to last weekend’s conference, participating in the ICAPP Media Forum.

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Foreign Affairs Chair Zafer Sırakaya is seen speaking at the ICAPP opening session in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 22, 2024 (Courtesy of AK Party)

The general assembly has drawn attention to the increasing environment of conflicts across the world and the need for political parties to work together to achieve and sustain peace. Besides parties from Asia, the conference was also attended by representatives from Africa, Europe and the Americas. ICAPP, which was established in the Philippines in 2000 to promote exchanges and cooperation among political parties, established its secretariat in the South Korean capital, Seoul. The platform is also vital in that it not only hosts ruling parties but also competing governing, opposition and independent political parties.

The conference bears significance for Ankara in constituting yet another platform to diversify Turkish foreign policy. Türkiye has, in recent years, been trying to be present in as many global and regional clubs and platforms as possible, being active in a wide-ranging scope of bodies from NATO to the U.N., from BRICS to the Shanghai Cooperation Council.

"AK Party views ICAPP as a vital forum dedicated to promoting peace, security, and stability across Asia. This is why we have consistently been an active supporter and participant in its initiatives," Sırakaya pointed out.

Türkiye hosted the 11th general assembly in Istanbul in 2022 with the participation of more than 70 political parties from 35 countries and representatives of various international organizations.

Touching upon various themes, including political, cultural and as well as business relations of the member countries, ICAPP also held a special conference on “Migration and Refugees” in Istanbul in 2016.

Daily Sabah's Dilara Aslan, Cambodia's Information Minister Neth Pheaktra and ICAPP Co-Chair Mushahid Hussain Sayed are seen during the Media Forum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 22, 2024 (Courtesy of ICAPP)

Voice for Gaza

The 12th ICAPP general assembly in Cambodia also served as another platform where Türkiye raised awareness of the continuing war on Gaza.

Saying that Türkiye’s top priority remains the establishment of an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza, Sırakaya added: “We appreciate and closely follow the support of Asian countries for the Palestinian people's struggle for the right to existence. Now, 146 out of 193 U.N. member countries have recognized the State of Palestine, equating to 75% of all member states. When we look at the participating states of the 12th General Assembly, it is remarkable to note that 27 out of 31 countries have recognized the State of Palestine at various times.”

Following the first day of the assembly, a woman of Australian origin working in the Cambodian government as an adviser approached me. She thanked me for the Turkish delegation raising the issue of Gaza, saying, “I was waiting for someone in their speeches to finally touch upon what is going on in Gaza and it was Türkiye that mentioned it for the first time and I was relieved.”

Indeed, Ankara has been striving internationally, also leading a contact group to visit several capitals around the world, to find a solution to the Palestinian question and urge countries to press for a cease-fire as the number of civilian deaths is rising by the day in the Gaza Strip.

TRNC representation

Another important development of ICAPP 2024 has been the participation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the conference with two parliamentarians from the National Unity Party (UBP). As the TRNC’s international embargo and isolation is ongoing due to the global community’s biased stance on the Cyprus question, Ankara is urging states on every platform to recognize the Turkish Cypriot state and give it an equal sovereignty status. Thanks to efforts, the TRNC has recently started participating in bodies such as the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The two deputies - Ahmet Savaşan and Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu - praised the support of Türkiye and Sırakaya in enabling the TRNC to participate and take their stance on this platform.

Two deputies of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) are seen at the ICAPP Media Forum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 22, 2024 (Courtesy of ICAPP)

Speaking with me at the ICAPP Media Forum on Disinformation in the digital era and its effects on peace, the TRNC delegation mentioned that the Greek Cypriots used disinformation as a strategy during Türkiye’s military intervention of 1974 to the island to stop a coup and widespread violence against Turkish Cypriots. As a result of disinformation, even today, the Greek Cypriots' view of the events is shaping global opinion, hindering a solution, they added.

The 12th ICAPP general assembly enabled politicians from all continents to once again come together and strengthen their cooperation as well as dialogue in times of renewed insecurity, conflicts and climate challenges. Being part of Türkiye’s Asia Anew opening strategy, it became another platform to diversify allies, continue international pressure for peace in Gaza and further the interests of Turkish Cyprus.