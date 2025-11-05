One day after government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli assured commitment to the People’s Alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged full solidarity within the alliance.

“We are moving forward to our target for a terror-free Türkiye in full solidarity,” Erdoğan told a parliamentary group meeting of the AK Party in Ankara on Wednesday. The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched by Bahçeli last year and is fully endorsed by the state.

“We won’t allow a breach (in the wall of) the People’s Alliance,” Erdoğan told a jubilant crowd after he sent “heartfelt thanks” to Bahçeli for his speech on Tuesday that “disappointed” those hoping for a rift in the alliance, “especially despicable members of FETÖ,” he said, referring to Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) which tried three times to overthrow the governments led by Erdoğan.

