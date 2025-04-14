The U.S. State Department found no proof that Tufts University student Rümeysa Öztürk engaged in anti-Semitic activity or supported a “terrorist organization,” according to a report in the Washington Post released Sunday.

The report said a March memo from within the State Department concluded there were no grounds to revoke Öztürk's visa based on the Trump administration's claim that she supported the Palestinian group Hamas or engaged in anti-Semitism or violence as alleged by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The memo, described to the Washington Post by anonymous sources, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio lacked sufficient grounds to revoke Öztürk's visa under a provision that allows him to act in defense of the country's foreign policy interests.

Öztürk, a Fulbright scholar and Ph.D student in child and human development at Tufts, was detained by masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents outside her Somerville apartment. Her detention followed an online targeting by the pro-Israel website Canary Mission, which took aim at her for co-authoring an op-ed in the student newspaper The Tufts Daily in March 2024 criticizing the university's response to Israel's brutal assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The memo from DHS, sent by senior official Andre Watson to a State Department counterpart, said that "Öztürk engaged in anti-Israel activism in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israelis on October 7, 2023."

Specifically, the memo said she "co-authored an op-ed article" that "called for Tufts to 'disclose its investments and divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel.'"

According to a copy of a separate memo reviewed by the Washington Post, the DHS had recommended Öztürk's visa be revoked under a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that requires the secretary of state to have "reasonable grounds" to believe someone's presence poses an "adverse policy consequence for the United States."

The memo noted that no U.S. government databases showed any terrorism-related information about Öztürk. A separate internal document also stated that the visa revocation would be "silent," meaning she would not be informed in advance.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Anadolu Agency’s (AA) request for comment. When asked during a daily press briefing in March, department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said she could not discuss "something that's in the courts, that's being adjudicated."

"DHS clearly felt that she had committed crimes that required her detention," Bruce added, without elaborating or providing evidence.

A viral video captured the moments Öztürk was detained, showing masked ICE agents handcuffing her and forcibly taking away her phone.

Öztürk's detention comes amid the Trump administration's broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian students and academics, including the detention of Palestinian activist and recent Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil and Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri.