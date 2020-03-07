The cease-fire in northwestern Syria's Idlib has not been violated since coming into force, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have brokered a cease-fire for Idlib that took effect at midnight Friday.

Akar said the truce was an important step toward a political solution in Idlib, Syria's last opposition stronghold.

The minister said Turkey was monitoring the situation on the ground very closely, stressing: "We will give the harshest response to any attacks on our troops and observation points (in Idlib) without hesitation." He also said a Russian military delegation will visit Ankara in the beginning of next week, and Turkey had started work on the principles of a safety corridor around M4 highway in Idlib.

The cease-fire deal came amid recent clashes between the Turkish military and Syrian regime forces that left many dead on both sides. As part of the agreement, all military activities will end in Idlib and a security corridor will be established 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) deep to the north and to the south of the M4 highway.

Joint Turkish-Russian patrols will also begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba, 2 kilometers to the west of Saraqib, to the settlement of Ain-al-Havr, according to the deal.

Nearly a million civilians have fled their homes due to the fighting in Idlib, with the U.N. describing it as the worst humanitarian emergency since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.