The age of coups in Turkey has come to an end thanks to the Turkish people's heroic defense against the coup plotters on July 15, 2016, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentosaid on Saturday.

Turkish people's resistance played the biggest role to eliminate putschists and their mindset, Şentop said at a symposium against coups held on Democracy and Freedom Island in the Marmara Sea near Istanbul.

He said the Turkish people will always protect their constitution, democracy, elections and votes at the cost of their lives.

Şentop expressed that the period of coups, which started on May 27, 1960, ended on July 15, 2016, but it was officially closed by the constitutional amendments on April 16, 2017.

The Parliament speaker added that all military coups are essentially against the nation and the state.

Yesterday, Turkey remembered the bloody coup on Sept. 12, 1980, that still stands as a stain on Turkish political history.

The coup that changed the lives of millions was the last “done in the chain of command” and today is remembered for the torture, civilian mistreatment and human rights violations that followed it.

Forty years ago, Chief of General Staff Kenan Evren, the leading figure of the military coup, appeared on television and declared a military intervention, officially confirming the coup that would drastically affect the country in coming years.

The coup leaders’ most notorious practice was the death sentence. Turkey saw its highest number of executions by hanging in a very short period of time after the overthrow.

The junta also ordered the detention of 650,000 people. Some 230,000 were put on trial, and courts asked for the execution of more than 7,000, although only 517 people were sentenced to death and 50 were hanged. Another 14,000 people lost their Turkish citizenship, while 30,000 more lost their jobs due to blacklisting by the junta. Among them were teachers, academics and journalists.

A new constitution was also introduced, which long ensured the prevalence of military tutelage and limited political representation as well as the exclusion of junta leaders from any future trials for their crimes.

It was only after a 2010 referendum that the article in question was lifted and paved the way for the trial of Evren and others, including his right-hand man Gen. Tahsin Şahinkaya, the coup’s commander of the Turkish air force. Trials began in 2012, but both men skipped the hearings citing “health reasons.” They countered the long list of allegations against them, but both men were sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment in 2014 and per military regulations, the rank they kept after retirement was demoted to the lowest-level, private. Evren and Şahinkaya died within three months of each other in 2015 during their appeals processes.

The first coup attempt was on May 27, 1960, during which Turkey's first democratically elected Prime Minister Adnan Menderes was jailed and tried. The trial took place on Democracy and Freedom Island, which was formerly known as Yassıada, until it was reopened on the 60th anniversary of the coup this year.

Menderes and his two ministers, Hasan Polatkan and Fatin Rüştü Zorlu, were three of the 15 sentenced to death at the trials on Yassıada, which was off-limits for decades. While the rest were pardoned, the death sentences of the three leading politicians were carried out on the nearby Imralı Island soon after the decisions were handed down by military tribunals.

In 1990, the Turkish government said it regretted the execution of Menderes, and his grave in Istanbul was turned into a mausoleum. As the last Turkish political leader to be executed after a military coup, Menderes' name today can be found in several public places as a mark of respect.

The 1960 coup paved the way for future coups and coup attempts as the military, which viewed itself for a long time as the sole custodian of democracy, overthrew governments they did not like.

The 1980 coup was the third time the army had openly intervened in an elected government, but it would not be the last as it happened again more than a decade later. Finally, the public found the power to oppose the military on July 15, 2016, thwarting the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).